California Identity Scam: Petition Fraudsters Log Into Database to Supply Real Voter Names

“You’re not gonna use your name… I’m giving you one.”

In Part III of the cash-for-ballots investigation, petition fraudsters on Skid Row in Los Angeles were caught on hidden camera logging into an online database to access registered voter names and addresses.

These identities were then given to homeless individuals and used to sign election petitions in their name.

Our undercover footage shows these signatures completed under false identities, followed by cash payments.

We tracked the names used in the footage and went door-to-door to verify the individuals they referred to.

Residents confirmed the addresses were accurate, but denied ever signing any petitions.

“That’s my address… but that wasn’t me.”

Cam Higby and I confronted Brenda Brown after we had previously captured her on tape discussing payment for voter registration work.

She agreed to speak privately.

SIGVALID.COM was identified as the online database used to access real voters' names and addresses for the petition ballots.

More footage shows how these petitions were completed, including instances where the “Declaration of Circulator” was not signed at the time of submission.

In one case, Steven Nelson appears to have signed as a circulator, even though Brenda Brown conducted the circulation.

This violates California Elections Code § 104, which requires the circulator to sign a declaration in their own hand stating they personally circulated the section and witnessed the signatures being written, under penalty of perjury.

Those behind Brenda made one thing clear: fraud like this happens all the time…

Who is being held accountable?