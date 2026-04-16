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BREAKING NEWS: Trump Takes Reporters' Questions After Announcing 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire
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BREAKING NEWS: Trump Takes Reporters' Questions After Announcing 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire

President Trump takes questions from reporters before departing the White House.
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 16, 2026

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