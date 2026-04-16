BREAKING NEWS: Trump Takes Reporters' Questions After Announcing 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire
President Trump takes questions from reporters before departing the White House.
Apr 16, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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