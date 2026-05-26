BOMBSHELL: The Starmer Files BLOW OPEN Grooming Gang SCANDAL | Will He Resign?

CHAPTERS
0:16 🚨 Rumors Swirl Around Starmer
0:35 👀 Revisiting The Jimmy Savile Case
1:40 🎥 Sadiq Khan’s Viral Interview Moment
2:46 🕵️ Gathering The Evidence
3:21 📓 Police Logs & Historic Cases
3:58 📰 Reports Hidden In Plain Sight
4:47 📑 Official Documents Surface
5:03 💣 The Most Controversial Evidence
6:22 📊 Thousands Of Cases Reviewed
7:17 📉 The “Pedo ASBO” Controversy
7:42 😳 Former Detective Speaks Out
10:06 📢 Investigation Recap
11:20 😨 Disturbing Abuse Allegations Discussed
12:15 🚔 Criticism Of Police Responses
14:08 🗳️ Politics, Demographics & Debate
15:06 😮💨 “A Deep Moral Crisis”
16:03 🙏 Final Thoughts & Sign-Off