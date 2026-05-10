Best Historical Argument for the Resurrection and Why Scholars Can't Dismiss It

Mikhaila has wanted to have this kind of conversation for a long time - and probably as well as many who are curious about New Testament manuscripts.

Wesley Huff is a New Testament historian who studies ancient manuscripts, and he is exactly the kind of thinker we wish we had found before we became a Christian - and afterwards as well.

The logical part of our brains needs someone who could walk through the evidence without assuming you already believe it.

In this episode, Mikhaila and Wes get into

how close modern Bibles actually are to the original manuscripts and why we are getting closer to the original text over time, not further away

Why the ESV is not a dumbed-down Bible and why words in the King James have actually changed meaning.

Whether a Christian can lose their salvation and what the Scripture says about it.

The best historical case for the resurrection and why liars make bad martyrs.

What speaking in tongues actually was in the New Testament and why it requires a translator.

The Gnostic Gospels, the Gospel of Thomas and why early Christians already knew these were fake.

What Gnosticism actually teaches and why it is making a quiet comeback today.

And why studying under people who don’t believe Christianity only made Wesley’s faith stronger.

Find Wesley at ApologeticsCanada.com, WesleyHuff.com and on Peterson Academy.