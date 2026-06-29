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BANNED TECH: The Tesla Secrets Rockefeller Crushed to Keep You Sick w/ Linda Olsen (Replay)
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BANNED TECH: The Tesla Secrets Rockefeller Crushed to Keep You Sick w/ Linda Olsen (Replay)

What if Nikola Tesla was right, and his frequency discoveries were quietly buried to keep you sick and dependent on Big Pharma?
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 29, 2026

In this interview, former teacher and breast-health advocate Linda Olsen explains how sound, vibration, and frequency were once central to healing, how homeopathy and resonance-based medicine were pushed aside by the Rockefeller medical system, and why she believes we’re only just rediscovering what the ancients already knew.

We talk cymatics, Tesla’s “mortal oscillation rate,” the war on natural medicine and much more in this eye-opening interview.

The Report Created and Used by Rockefeller (and Carnegie) to Hijack Both the Education and the Medical Industry (and why U.S. healthcare costs more than anywhere else)

VIEW THIS POST to download the Flexner Report

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