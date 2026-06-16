Are You Aware One of the Biggest Wealth Transfers in US History is Happening RIGHT NOW?

Over $24 TRILLION in farmland assets, barns, land, etc. is going to be for sale over the next 20-years.



The average age of the American farmer is 60. They are tired. They are retiring. They don't necessarily have kids to pass their farms onto. They don't want to sell out... but sometimes, they have no choice.



We are at the beginning of a land revolution... and it's much better for EVERYONE if everyday people buy this farmland before investment companies do. Trust me.



In this video, I go over ways you can FIND this farmland and initiate the process. I have also covered 3 ways to finance the land here:

Alexandra writes about this all daily on my Substack: https://substack.com/alexandrafasulo

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Here are 3 different viable ways to buy farmland without hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.



Look: we need everyday people to buy this farmland before Wall Street and foreign entities do.

That might mean it's time to take out a loan.

Alexandra got my loan with Farm Credit East, and it was the best thing I ever did.

There is also the USDA, and of course, seller financing.

In this video, she goes over these 3 different options and provide information on how you can initiate the process.



If you've been feeling the call to start farming or homesteading, let this be the answer!