America's 250th

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastAmerica's 250th11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:12-1:12Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.America's 250thDecisive LibertyJul 05, 20261ShareTranscriptJuly 4, 2026, America wakes 250 years later as a beacon of hope, a republic entrusted to its people, an idea that changed the world. A nation worth preserving. A dream worth pursuing. A freedom defended by every generation. Happy 250th, America! 🇺🇸Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesHave You Ever Heard the Declaration of Independence Read Aloud?3 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThe Story of America: 17 - John and Abigail Adams13 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThe Story of America: 16 - The Laws of Nature and Nature's God 14 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThe Story of America: 15 - Forgotten Heroes of the American Revolution15 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThe Story of America: 14 - President Trump’s Freedom 250 Address16 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyYoel, a LEGAL Immigrant from Cuba, Has A Message to America On Its 250th year17 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThe Story of America: 13 - The Faith of Our Founders17 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty