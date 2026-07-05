American Thought Leaders w Eric Metaxas : THE Key Fact About America’s Founding That No One Wants to Talk About

New York Times bestselling author and talk show host Eric Metaxas published his latest book, a 600-page volume titled “Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World”, just in time for the 250th anniversary of America’s founding.



In the book, he argues that the American Revolution is the “only genuine revolution in the history of so-called revolutions.”

So what separated the American Revolution from other revolutions?

What made it succeed?

And what critical aspects of the American Revolution are no longer being taught in schools today?

Metaxas argues that America is currently facing its 3rd existential crisis, after the American Revolution and the Civil War, and

understanding the core principles behind America’s founding story is critical to preserving the liberties of this nation.

In the interview, Jan and Eric confront some key questions: