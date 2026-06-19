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AMERICAN HERO: Major Capers shares powerful message to nation
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AMERICAN HERO: Major Capers shares powerful message to nation

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 19, 2026

Nearly 6 decades after extraordinary bravery in Vietnam, Major James Capers Jr. receives the Medal of Honor from President Trump.

The Marine Corps legend reflects on sacrifice, leadership, loss, and the message he wants every American to remember.

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