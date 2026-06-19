Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastAMERICAN HERO: Major Capers shares powerful message to nation 31×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -6:15-6:15Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.AMERICAN HERO: Major Capers shares powerful message to nation Decisive LibertyJun 19, 20263ShareTranscriptNearly 6 decades after extraordinary bravery in Vietnam, Major James Capers Jr. receives the Medal of Honor from President Trump. The Marine Corps legend reflects on sacrifice, leadership, loss, and the message he wants every American to remember.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesSpaceX's Plan To Make Starship Reenter On Flight 147 mins ago • Decisive LibertyMASSIVE EXPLOSION Rocks Moscow... Kremlin Thought It Was the END OF TIMES33 mins ago • Decisive LibertyBack to Benghazi | Episode 3: The Ambassador1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyGoldie Ghamari Interviewed on i24 News: Trump’s Iran Deal Could Save the Regime2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyA VERY Active Week Is About To Begin...2 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty2 MAJOR LEAKS in DC... The Second One deserves LIFE IN PRISON!2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTOUSiTV w Marc Zell: Clashes ERUPT In Lebanon, IRGC Suspend 'Iran Deal' Talks, Israel Says "NO CEASEFIRE"7 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty