Allie Beth Stuckey w Patrick & Ashely: Sullivan‘Big Food’ Poisoned America, Here’s How We’re Taking It Back

Allie sits down with Ashley and Patrick Sullivan, creators of the documentary “Breaking Big Food.”

The documentary dives into how the tobacco industry has hijacked our food system and caused the major health crisis in our country. Ashley and Patrick flag hidden toxins like food dyes and pesticides while encouraging families to invest in their local farmers market.

To help people as they navigate the grocery store, they provide practical advice as well as a cheat sheet for ingredients to look for and avoid when shopping.

Chapters

0:00 Introduction

1:33 How Big Tobacco Became Big Food

14:06 The Food Toxin Cheat Sheet

23:16 What Is Glyphosate?

35:18 What Is HHS Doing About Big Food?

41:48 Davids Against Big Food Goliaths

50:42 The Inspiration for ‘Breaking Big Food’

54:44 How to Start Getting Healthier

Our Note

Though this video is well put together, there is way more to how the Big Food industry came about - look into Unilever, they own the tobacco companies and about 97% of the corporate food industry... Unilever is a holding company, they do not sell any products but do get a percentage from the sales of the companies they own. So, what do they do with all that revenue?