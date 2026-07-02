Allie Beth Stuckey: Famous WitchToker Follows Jesus and Faces Major Backlash

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, Allie explores why biblical Christianity was the essential foundation for the principles of liberty and justice embraced by the founding fathers.

Allie also covers the Daughters of the American Revolution’s controversial rejection of a resolution to define “woman” as biologically female, sparking backlash and resignations as the organization continues admitting transgender members.

In uplifting news, former Tarot influencer “Alex Reads Tarot” shares her powerful testimony of turning to Christ and leaving witchcraft behind despite significant backlash.

Plus, Allie reacts to the New York Times’ take on Usha Vance’s pregnancy style and its conspiracy theory that the White House is trying to increase birth rates through fashion.

Allie also gives her advice on saying what's on your mind at the right time!