Alex Hormozi’s Warning: Stop Chasing AI, Build This Instead!

Every founder is being told to build an AI company. Alex Hormozi says almost all of them will be gone within months, that the best move is the exact opposite of what the market is saying, and that in a world of AI the only moat left will be reality and your reputation.

Alex Hormozi is a entrepreneur, investor and author.

He is

the co-founder of Acquisition.com, a portfolio of 16+ companies generating over $250 million a year, and

the author of the $100M series: '$100M Offers', '$100M Leads' and '$100M Money Models', whose 2025 launch sold 2.9 million copies in a single day and broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book in history

He explains:

◼ Why the practical businesses, like plumbing, are the real opportunity, not the ones built on top of AI models

◼ Why delegating your hardest thinking to a machine makes you weak

◼ Why reality and reputation are the only moats AI can't erode

◼ Why revenue retention matters more than marketing or sales

◼ Why marrying his wife Leila was the best financial decision he ever made, and how the right partner changes your odds

◼ He opens up about one of the hardest years of his life, in the same year he made more money than ever

The views expressed are those of the guest, and this conversation is intended for general informational purposes only. This podcast and its associated materials should not be used as a substitute for professional financial, legal or business advice.

Chapters

00:00:00 Intro

00:02:33 How To Use AI As An Entrepreneur

00:05:00 Where Will Value Come From In An AI World?

00:07:12 How To Generate Great Ideas In The Age Of AI

00:08:36 Why Long-Term Thinking Wins In Business

00:13:38 Why Most Businesses Never Reach $10 Million

00:18:30 How To Price Your Product Or Service

00:19:47 The Biggest Hiring Mistakes Founders Make

00:23:22 Why Starting Feels So Hard

00:25:52 What Alex Would Do Differently Starting Again

00:30:49 What To Do When You Feel Uncertain In Business

00:33:53 Why Alex Delayed Starting His Business

00:36:38 The Lessons Alex Learned From His Father

00:39:55 How To Know If Entrepreneurship Is Right For You

00:41:40 How To Beat Decision Fatigue

00:43:08 Is It Easier To Start A Business Today?

00:44:47 Ads

00:46:46 Is Doing Hard Things Always Worth It?

00:47:31 How To Succeed As A Content Creator

00:49:58 How Alex Is Adapting His Content For The Future

00:53:03 Why Credibility Is Your Biggest Competitive Advantage

00:56:21 The Value Equation Explained

01:01:56 Why Delayed Gratification Pays Off

01:04:27 How To Know You're On The Right Path

01:05:14 Does Your Business Need To Be Scalable?

01:09:48 Why Unscalable Businesses Can Be Great Opportunities

01:11:19 How To Know When It's Time To Quit

01:12:14 Ads

01:13:14 Why Self-Awareness Is A Business Superpower

01:17:43 Stop Planning And Start Doing

01:20:34 How To Incentivise People And Find The Right Audience

01:23:39 Business Ideas You Could Start Today

01:26:42 Why You Should Sell To People With More Money

01:32:51 Why Employees And Customers Deserve The Same Treatment

01:38:42 Why Hiring Is Everything

01:39:30 How To Choose The Right Romantic Partner

01:44:57 What If Your Partner Doesn't Support Your Business?

01:47:38 How To Figure Out What You Really Want In Life

01:50:47 Becoming A Dad: How Alex Feels About Fatherhood

01:57:47 How Alex Thinks About Death

02:09:40 Are You Actually Happy?

02:18:59 What Happens If Superintelligence Arrives In Just A Few Years?