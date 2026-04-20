A Very Simplistic View of What Is Happening Right In Front of You - and Made to Look Like Something It Is Not...

This is from the NoFilterJustFacts Substack and does an excellent job of providing a very simplistic view of a very complicated shell game that has been happening right in front of you for the past SIXTY YEARS…

If you have been following our Promethean Updates series and are still scratching your head - then this is the video for you, just keep in mind Promethean provides much more detail…

It is also an excellent video for newbies that understand something evil is going on but can’t figure out what…