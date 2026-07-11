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20 Borax Hacks That Kill Roaches, Ants, and Fleas - The $1 Box Exterminators Hide
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20 Borax Hacks That Kill Roaches, Ants, and Fleas - The $1 Box Exterminators Hide

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 11, 2026

The roach you saw last night in your kitchen is not alone.

There are at least 60 more behind your refrigerator right now, and the $19 spray you bought at the hardware store only killed the ones brave enough to walk in the open.

But there is a white powder sitting on the bottom shelf of the laundry aisle in every Walmart, every Tractor Supply, every hardware store in America - under $5 for a box that lasts 2 years, and it has been quietly killing roaches, ants, and fleas in Amish homes for over a hundred years, long before exterminators charged four hundred dollars a visit to do the exact same thing with a fancier label.

This video walks through 20 borax hacks drawn from a yellowed index card in a farmhouse outside Millersburg, Ohio, a 1948 extension bulletin nobody reprints, and a Penn State document from 1962 that has never been reprinted since.

It covers

  • the roach sugar bait and the transfer effect that turns one treated roach into a dozen kills

  • the ant cotton ball recipe that wipes out an entire colony in 72 hours

  • the flea carpet treatment that hits the 95% you cannot see, and

  • a sock method buried on page 11 of that 1962 bulletin that treats an entire home for under $3 with no spraying and no application schedule

In 1946 the postwar chemical industry had a problem.

They had built enormous production capacity for organochlorines like DDT during the war, and when the war ended those factories needed civilian markets.

Borax stood directly in the way of a billion dollar pivot.

Between 1947 and 1954 advertising spending on synthetic pesticides increased by roughly 2200%.

Borax advertising collapsed.

The pest control applications printed on the box in the 1930s quietly disappeared.

By 1972 the EPA made it uneconomical for a cheap mineral to carry any pest claim at all.

Two generations of Americans grew up believing a $4 mineral could not do what a $40 spray could.

The Amish never updated, and that is the only reason these techniques survived.

This is not for people building a homestead from scratch.

This is for a man who already owns a house, already has a pest problem, and is tired of writing checks to a man in a uniform who sprays a chemical he cannot pronounce.

Everything I have pulled out of these communities - every remedy, every recipe, every method from this channel (Eli Yoder secrets) - is gathered in one place: The Amish Home System.

🔗 The complete Amish Home System — every method from every video, room by room: https://eliyodersecrets.com

From Our Archive:

The Amish Have 15 Uses for Borax — The Cleaning Aisle Doesn't Want You to Know

Decisive Liberty
·
May 30
The Amish Have 15 Uses for Borax — The Cleaning Aisle Doesn't Want You to Know

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