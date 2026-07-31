Promethean Overviews: Gen Z and President Trump - The Battle for the Midterms

Why is Gen Z at the center of America's political future, and what does President Trump's economic agenda have to do with rebuilding the nation?

In this overview, Mike Steger examines the political, economic, and cultural battle shaping America's future.

Drawing on Alexander Hamilton's American System, the White House Science Report, and current economic policy, Mike argues that the United States is undergoing its biggest economic transformation in more than a century.

From tariffs and manufacturing to scientific discovery and national renewal, this discussion explores why rebuilding America's productive economy depends on investing in the next generation.

Mike also addresses the political realignment surrounding President Trump, the decline of globalization, and why Gen Z may become the generation that restores American industry, innovation, and self-government.

Topics include:

• Why the 2026 midterms matter for America's future

• President Trump's economic revolution

• Alexander Hamilton and the American System

• Manufacturing, tariffs, and national development

• The White House Science Report on American innovation

• Why Gen Z is critical to rebuilding the nation

• The decline of globalization and financialization

• Science, energy, and technological progress

• Reviving American industry and productive labor

• Restoring a culture of national confidence and discovery

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:39 The Battle for America

02:48 Did Trump Really Change Course?

04:46 Hamilton's American System

07:12 The Productive Powers of Labor

09:08 The White House Science Revolution

11:10 Why Gen Z Matters

13:18 Rebuilding the American Republic

14:36 Conclusion

White House Science Report

Hamilton's Report on Manufactures

Generation Z (Gen Z), also referred to as iGen, Zoomers, or post-Millennials, encompasses individuals generally born between 1997 and 2012.

This generation is considered the first social generation to grow up with Web 2.0 and digital technology as an established commodity, making them digital natives who are accustomed to constant connectivity through the internet, smartphones, and social media.

As of 2026, the oldest members of Gen Z are in their late 20s, and by 2028, Gen Z and Millennials are projected to comprise over half of eligible voters in the U.S.

Gen Z is characterized by its high diversity, with nearly 50% being racial and ethnic minorities in the U.S.

They are also perceived as more pragmatic, financially conscious, and entrepreneurial, having witnessed significant economic challenges like the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This generation tends to prioritize mental health and well-being, is highly collaborative, and values flexibility, authenticity, and non-hierarchical leadership.

Despite growing up online, some studies indicate Gen Z has a concerning lack of awareness regarding cybersecurity, with a significant portion not using antivirus software or regularly backing up personal data.

While previously noted for sobriety, recent data suggests that legal-age Gen Zers are drinking at rates comparable to older generations, particularly cocktails.

They also show a preference for small, everyday experiences over large events and are driving a resurgence in collective experiences like moviegoing.