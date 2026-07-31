Border CRISIS in Spain as Tens of Thousands RUSH IN

sovereignty. Is Europe facing its next major border crisis? On After Hours, Alex Stein and Oscar “El Blue” Ramirez discuss reports of a massive migrant surge at Spain's border with Morocco.

Ramirez explains what he's seeing on the ground, the challenges facing Spanish authorities, and the political debate surrounding immigration policy in Spain and across Europe.

The conversation also explores Spain's border infrastructure, the humanitarian and security concerns raised by the influx, and the broader debate over migration policies and national sovereignty.

Out Notes

Portugal is landlocked by the Atlantic Ocean and Spain - this situation is a national security threat not only to Spain but to Portugal as well. France’s Macron has done nothing about the migration problem there for more than a decade, which would only encourgage the illegals to infiltrate Portugal..

What to watch out for: Will NATO step in if Portugal becomes threatened?