The Weather Is About To Get BUSY...

A full day-by-day breakdown of a busy week ahead: storms shift into Iowa, Missouri, and the mid-Mississippi Valley with flooding rain and a conditional tornado threat, then push into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys over the weekend.

Meanwhile, dangerous heat with 105 to 115 degree indices expands from the South into the Southwest and interior West, where widespread record highs are likely.

A refreshing northern cooldown arrives early next week alongside a potentially greater severe threat on the northern plains, and we look ahead to the heat dome reloading, a surging monsoon, and growing drought concerns deeper into August.