🔴 New Scandal DESTROYS DNC + Trump’s Horrifying Prediction

Lindy Li - a former Democrat strategist and high-dollar fundraiser - now believes Democrats are a sick cult.

She is the author of Unburdened, which reveals all the behind-the-scenes stories of top Democrats.

She’s also a podcaster.



Democrats have gone from +1 positive views in 2018, when they were the majority, to -25, yet I’m being told Trump is bad and Democrats will take the majority this fall.

Give me your thoughts on an unpopular party with no ideas beating a popular party with good ideas.



I’m reading the DNC is negative $17 million still because of Kamala Harris’ out-of-control spending, and they just had to take a $15 million loan on their building in DC. Does this scenario correlate to a struggling party that can’t fundraise or will tons of money flow in just through different avenues?

Aoc vs. Newsom

Newsom taxes

In the past 10 days I noticed something shocking.

The Dr. Fauci hearing room was packed with Democrats.

The room for the fraud of American taxpayer money has literally zero Democrats.

No Democrat showed up to talk about American workers and seniors having their tax money stolen.

Thoughts, please.



Why don’t all Republicans want to vote for the SAVE America Act?

It’s wildly popular with voters, and by not passing it, it’s such a gift to the Democratic Party.

Biden’s border

Mayorkas lied

Merrick Garland provided cover

130k to 200k a month flooding in

Let me show you and the audience a clip from Spain today where literally 10,000 people are coming a day.

Thoughts on this situation, and will this be America again once Democrats take back power?



Iran war and gas prices



Tell me again about the audience for your book coming out about Democrats and how to get it.