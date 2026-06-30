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Zohran Mamdani Got CAUGHT Fake Smiling And Now EVERYONE Knows His Scheme
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Zohran Mamdani Got CAUGHT Fake Smiling And Now EVERYONE Knows His Scheme

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 30, 2026

Zohran Mamdani sat down with Jonathan Karl on ABC and dodged the same question THREE times - refusing to say whether prisons should even exist or whether murderers and violent criminals should be deported - while Karl was left completely outmatched.

Larry breaks down the smooth, scripted "focus on working people" act, the truth that only 7% of Democrats turned out (mostly college-educated whites, not workers), and the radical DSA platform Mamdani won't talk about: abolishing the Senate, the Electoral College, prisons, borders, and the state of Israel.

This is the socialist takeover of the Democratic Party in real time - and Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and Gavin Newsom should be terrified.

Chapters

0:00 Mamdani's Socialist Takeover Plan
2:16 Mamdani's "Socialism Works" Pitch
3:04 The Crime & Free Childcare Lies
8:08 Mamdani Dodges Karl On Abolishing Prisons
12:21 Inside The Radical DSA Platform
15:51 The Natural-Born Citizen Question

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