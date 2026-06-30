Zohran Mamdani Got CAUGHT Fake Smiling And Now EVERYONE Knows His Scheme

Zohran Mamdani sat down with Jonathan Karl on ABC and dodged the same question THREE times - refusing to say whether prisons should even exist or whether murderers and violent criminals should be deported - while Karl was left completely outmatched.

Larry breaks down the smooth, scripted "focus on working people" act, the truth that only 7% of Democrats turned out (mostly college-educated whites, not workers), and the radical DSA platform Mamdani won't talk about: abolishing the Senate, the Electoral College, prisons, borders, and the state of Israel.

This is the socialist takeover of the Democratic Party in real time - and Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and Gavin Newsom should be terrified.

Chapters

0:00 Mamdani's Socialist Takeover Plan

2:16 Mamdani's "Socialism Works" Pitch

3:04 The Crime & Free Childcare Lies

8:08 Mamdani Dodges Karl On Abolishing Prisons

12:21 Inside The Radical DSA Platform

15:51 The Natural-Born Citizen Question