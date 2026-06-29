Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Your Right to Fix Your Own Car Was Just Returned to You by Today's EO
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Your Right to Fix Your Own Car Was Just Returned to You by Today's EO

NO government - local, state, nor federal - can now arrest you for fixing your own car
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 29, 2026

Government overreach is being stopped.

Last February, another order was given so farmers could repair their own equipment - this order allows car owners to repair their own car.

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