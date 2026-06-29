Your Right to Fix Your Own Car Was Just Returned to You by Today's EO

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastYour Right to Fix Your Own Car Was Just Returned to You by Today's EO31×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -15:40-15:40Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Your Right to Fix Your Own Car Was Just Returned to You by Today's EONO government - local, state, nor federal - can now arrest you for fixing your own carDecisive LibertyJun 29, 20263ShareTranscriptGovernment overreach is being stopped.Last February, another order was given so farmers could repair their own equipment - this order allows car owners to repair their own car.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesIran Revolution LIVE w Goldie Ghamari, Armin Navabi - Day 17740 mins ago • Decisive Liberty"The Islamic Republic Of Iran Will No Longer Exist" - Why Hasn't Trump Done This Yet? Answers Provided1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyTEACHER EXPOSES ANTI-WHITE CURRICULUM: How Liberal Teachers Destroyed The West & Brainwashed Kids 1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyInterview with Marco Rubio: Harvest + Greg Laurie 2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyNixon's Revenge - Trump Just Ended the Kissinger Doctrine... And Britain Knows It 2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyMASSIVE DEFEAT: COUP IN IRAQ, MISSILES RAIN, SHIPS STUCK | A2 Analysis 9 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThe Missing Half (almost) of the $39.29 TRILLION U.S. National Debt Has Been Identified12 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty