Your Next 7 Days Are About To Get Wild...

Here is your full national weather timeline for the next several days.

Thursday brings severe storms with very large hail and damaging winds from the northern High Plains across South Dakota and northern Nebraska into southwest Minnesota, plus flooding rain from the Plains to the Miami metro.

Friday the severe corridor and heavy rain shift east into Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin while the West enjoys PERFECT weather.

The weekend adds a new Montana severe threat and building Mid-Atlantic heat, and next week features returning Plains storms, week-2 extreme heat, Rapid Onset Drought signals, and a tropical system to watch in the Eastern Pacific.