Muslim Student LOST Debate on Islam at Oxford... and it's going VIRAL

Oxford, Islam, free speech, Lawrence Fox, Dearborn, Bernie Sanders, Israel, Hamas, Spain - and another reminder that the West keeps proving the very arguments it refuses to hear.

In this episode, Erin looks at the extraordinary Oxford debate moment where an argument against Western suspicion of Islam somehow became one of the strongest arguments for why that suspicion exists and why the violent mob outside the event says more than any polished speech ever could.

She also explains why Laurence Fox’s moment on stage was so powerful, why the fear surrounding free speech and criticism of Islam is itself the clearest evidence of the problem, and why what is happening in Dearborn, Michigan should concern anyone who still believes in assimilation, gratitude and Western culture.

And finally, Bernie Sanders repeats the same tired attacks on Israel. Hamas continues to escape responsibility for the suffering it caused after October 7, and the latest attempt to blame Israel for mass migration into Spain shows just how absurd - and dangerous - the anti-Israel obsession has become.