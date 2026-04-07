Fighter pilot Ryan and Pararescue (PJ) Aaron Love break down the incredible F-15E WSO rescue special operations forces mission deep inside Iran while explaining why Iran still retains drone and missile capability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz. American special operations deliver once again.
You WON'T BELIEVE These INSANE NEW Details of the F-15E WSO Rescue In Iran
Apr 07, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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