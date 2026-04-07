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You WON'T BELIEVE These INSANE NEW Details of the F-15E WSO Rescue In Iran
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You WON'T BELIEVE These INSANE NEW Details of the F-15E WSO Rescue In Iran

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 07, 2026

Fighter pilot Ryan and Pararescue (PJ) Aaron Love break down the incredible F-15E WSO rescue special operations forces mission deep inside Iran while explaining why Iran still retains drone and missile capability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz. American special operations deliver once again.

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