You NEED To See This If You Think UFOs Aren't Real

Full Interview is embedded at the end of this post…

A quantum physicist who worked for the NSA and CIA says the United States government has recovered dozens of crashed craft of non-human origin, and in some cases, the crashed craft contained the bodies of non-human beings.

He is not the only one saying it…

Multiple people with the highest security clearances in the US government have now gone on record confirming the same thing.

Dr. Hal Puthoff, a quantum physicist and former CIA and NSA consultant, and filmmaker Dan Farah, who spent 3-1/2 years producing a documentary on the subject in secret, walk through

how the cover-up began

why it lasted 80 years

why it is now unravelling

It started in 1947 with the Roswell crash.

Multiple people in Farah's film go on the record stating it really happened: technology of non-human origin crashed, and non-human bodies were recovered.

The government made the decision to keep it secret because the country was just coming out of World War II and could not handle news of a new, unknown, technologically superior presence.

That secrecy was reinforced during the Cold War when it became clear Russia had also recovered non-human technology.

Then the CIA held a meeting where officials decided to launch what Farah calls the most effective disinformation campaign in the history of the US government: creating the cultural stigma that anyone who takes UFOs seriously is crazy.

Discover:

• Why a quantum physicist who worked for the CIA says non-human craft are real

• How dozens of crashed craft of non-human origin were recovered in the US alone

• The 1947 Roswell crash and why multiple sources now confirm it really happened

• Why there are at least 4 separate types of non-human intelligence

• How the CIA deliberately created the UFO stigma as a disinformation campaign

• Why sitting presidents have historically been kept in the dark about the program

• The special forces operative who said participating in the documentary would mean "forfeiting my life"

FULL INTERVIEW