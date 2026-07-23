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'You misquoted the Bible': Rep. Cloud GRILLS Pastor in Viral Moment at Fiery Somali Fraud Hearing
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'You misquoted the Bible': Rep. Cloud GRILLS Pastor in Viral Moment at Fiery Somali Fraud Hearing

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Decisive Liberty

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on 4 March, 2026, Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) questioned Reverend Mariah Tollgaard about scripture that she quoted during her opening remarks.

Scripture in question…

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