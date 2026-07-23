Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast'You misquoted the Bible': Rep. Cloud GRILLS Pastor in Viral Moment at Fiery Somali Fraud Hearing 111×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -11:42-11:42Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.'You misquoted the Bible': Rep. Cloud GRILLS Pastor in Viral Moment at Fiery Somali Fraud Hearing Decisive LibertyJul 23, 202611ShareTranscriptDuring a House Oversight Committee hearing on 4 March, 2026, Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) questioned Reverend Mariah Tollgaard about scripture that she quoted during her opening remarks.Scripture in question…Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesRubio Pressed Over Meeting With Russia's Lavrov: Did You Ask About Russia Sharing Info With Iran? 32 mins ago • Decisive LibertyTim Burchett Plays Video Of Smithsonian Official Giving Land Acknowledgments To Her Face50 mins ago • Decisive LibertyRUSSIA Joins Iran War? Bombs CIA Headquarters in Middle East? Trump, Rubio FURIOUS, Walk Out Of…57 mins ago • Decisive LibertyU.S. Completes Latest Strikes on Iran: Dozens of Targets Hit 2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTrump Gets UNEXPECTED Help as Iran’s Neighbors Prepare For KNOCKOUT BLOW15 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTrump's 50% Tariff Just Exposed What Carney Is Really Protecting16 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyAI Models Have Escaped a Controlled Test and Conducted a Hack Outside Human Control19 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty