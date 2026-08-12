ICYMI: WE ARE IN A SPIRITUAL WAR

Royce White is a former professional basketball player, the 2024 Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Minnesota and a candidate once again for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Today, Minnesota voters decide his fate at the ballot box.



On this Election Special of Going Rogue with Lara Logan, White argues that the battle facing America goes far beyond politics.



From the mental health crisis and transgender ideology to technology, censorship, election integrity and what he sees as a growing hostility toward Christianity, White says these issues cannot be viewed in isolation.



“The proper prognosis is spiritual, and I think the spiritual warfare is all but obvious.”



White and Lara confront the battle over truth, faith and the direction of the country, while White makes the case for why he believes the political establishment has failed Americans on both sides of the aisle.



Tuesday, Minnesota voters had their say.

FULL EPISODE…

ROYCE WHITE: The Senate Candidate from Minnesota They Can’t Control | Lara Logan | Election Special

Royce White, a former NBA player, is running or U.S. Senate in Minnesota.

White discusses his political evolution, mental health advocacy, election security, immigration, and the cultural challenges brought on. He criticizes both Democratic and Republican establishments, addresses attacks on his character regarding child support, and argues that America faces an ideological and spiritual crisis.

White expresses strong support for Trump while positioning himself as an uncompromising, truth-telling outsider willing to challenge the political elite.



00:00:00 Royce White's Truth-First Political Philosophy

00:01:14 Ballot Harvesting, Ilhan Omar & Failed Communist State

00:05:10 Why Voters Trust a Straight Shooter Over Polished Politicians

00:06:13 Weak Christianity & the Problem With "Turn the Other Cheek" Politics

00:07:13 The Real Story Behind Royce White's Political Journey

00:09:47 Federal Reserve Protest & the Truth the Left Doesn't Want You to Know

00:12:46 January 6th, Mental Health Weaponization & the Transgender Psychosis Agenda

00:16:40 Baphomet, Anti-Christian Globalism & the Catholic Soldier

00:23:30 Mass Deportations, Election Security & the Deep State That Must Be Arrested

00:28:31 Child Support Racket, False Rape Accusations & the War on Men

00:39:18 Single-Issue Abortion Voters, Black America's Captured Vote & Minneapolis Schools in Crisis

00:53:39 Trump 2028, Deep State Infiltration & Death Before Dishonor in the U.S. Senate