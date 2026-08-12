Jamie Raskin Is In DENIAL - His Own Party FURIOUS With His Friends

Jamie Raskin cut an ad insisting young socialists don't actually want to socialize the means of production — hours before Bill Maher played the quote from Zohran Mamdani's top aide Cea Weaver about the government's "sacred right to seize property" and impoverishing the white middle class.

Hasan Piker's reaction to that?

"Beast mode. I love her so much." Larry O'Connor breaks down Raskin's socialism denial, Francesca Hong's collapse with Wisconsin Democrats, and Abdul El-Sayed's Hasan Piker problem.



0:00 Jamie Raskin's Socialism Ad

5:12 Defund Answer Falls Apart On Camera

6:39 Democrats Turn On Francesca Hong

11:11 Abdul El-Sayed's Hasan Piker Problem

14:20 Cea Weaver's "Seize Property" Quote