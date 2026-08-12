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Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Why We MUST Mock Islam: Free Speech v. Religious Intolerance
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Why We MUST Mock Islam: Free Speech v. Religious Intolerance

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In this intense panel debate, an ex-Muslim exposes the controversial paradox of defeating Islamic ideology:

why befriending individual Muslims might actually be the ultimate strategy for destroying the religion from within.

The discussion quickly escalates into a brutal clash over Western survival, questioning whether protecting free speech demands the relentless public mockery of Islam and if Western nations must enact a total immigration ban on Islamic countries to preserve their constitutions.

From the myth of the "good Muslim" being a bad follower of the Quran, to the terrifying reality of nominal believers acting as a shield for jihadists, this unapologetic conversation tackles the uncomfortable truths about assimilation, blind trust in politicians, and the civilizational threat facing the modern world.

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