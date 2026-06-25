Yellowstone Had 23 Pure Bison Left, What a DNA Test Found 120 Years Later Was Impossible

Yellowstone's bison are called the purest on Earth.
In 2022, a DNA test proved that wasn't quite true, and the reason traces back to the 23 animals that saved the entire species.
This is the story of the bison's near-extinction, the rescue almost nobody talks about, and the genetic secret hiding in every herd in North America.
Sources:
Nature - Genomic evaluation of hybridization in historic and modern North American Bison (Bison bison)
Texas A&M - New Research Documents Domestic Cattle Genetics In Modern Bison Herds
Greater Yellowstone Coalition - Restoring Yellowstone Bison
Yellowstone Forever - Finding a Future for Yellowstone’s Bison
American Prairie - Bison Reintroduction Timeline
Montana Freep Press - Fort Peck’s vision for ‘endless’ buffalo prairie Montana