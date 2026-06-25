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Yellowstone Had 23 Pure Bison Left, What a DNA Test Found 120 Years Later Was Impossible
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Yellowstone Had 23 Pure Bison Left, What a DNA Test Found 120 Years Later Was Impossible

23 is an extremely dangerous low level for any animal - extinct was literally possible with one bad turn such as a bad winter or a bout of brucellosis
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 25, 2026

Yellowstone's bison are called the purest on Earth.

In 2022, a DNA test proved that wasn't quite true, and the reason traces back to the 23 animals that saved the entire species.

This is the story of the bison's near-extinction, the rescue almost nobody talks about, and the genetic secret hiding in every herd in North America.

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