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Trump Prosecutor in BIG TROUBLE after Michael Cohen FLIPS!
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Trump Prosecutor in BIG TROUBLE after Michael Cohen FLIPS!

Trump's lawyers rush a federal court to seize his New York case after Michael Cohen publicly confessed prosecutors coerced his testimony, exposing Alvin Bragg's prosecution as corrupted.
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