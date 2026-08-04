Trump Prosecutor in BIG TROUBLE after Michael Cohen FLIPS!
Trump's lawyers rush a federal court to seize his New York case after Michael Cohen publicly confessed prosecutors coerced his testimony, exposing Alvin Bragg's prosecution as corrupted.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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