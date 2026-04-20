Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastWorld Leaders Patting Themselves on Their Backs After Ill-timed Strait of Hormuz Meeting 21×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:01:30-1:01:30Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.World Leaders Patting Themselves on Their Backs After Ill-timed Strait of Hormuz Meeting Things that get exposed when the news changes at the speed of Trump...Decisive LibertyApr 20, 20262ShareTranscriptThis week on Danica Goes Global, Keir Starmer slammed as a "blabbering idiot"the latest on IranDanica roasts Harry and Meghan's whirlwind circusKamala Harris' cringe video sparks 2028 run concernsGreta Thunberg shamed againDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesEXPOSED: The 'Trapped Trump' Lie - DOJ Drops SPLC Bombshell5 mins ago • Decisive LibertyIran’s Crucial Oil Wells Are About to Explode18 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyForget Satellites, SpaceX Just Won The Invisible War Apr 27 • Decisive LibertyWhy Artemis II Was Far More Dangerous Than Apollo 11 Apr 27 • Decisive LibertyKerri Lane: Shooter’s Family Drops SHOCKING DETAILS After Cole Allen’s Confession Apr 27 • Decisive LibertyThe Truth About Onions: Types, Taste Transformation, and Why They Make Us Cry | CompilationApr 26 • Decisive LibertyHow Dastardly Is the CDC? Thought You'd Never Ask...Apr 26 • Decisive LibertyLife Inside The US Navy’s $13 Billion Aircraft Carrier Apr 26 • Decisive Liberty