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World Leaders Patting Themselves on Their Backs After Ill-timed Strait of Hormuz Meeting
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World Leaders Patting Themselves on Their Backs After Ill-timed Strait of Hormuz Meeting

Things that get exposed when the news changes at the speed of Trump...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 20, 2026

This week on Danica Goes Global,

  • Keir Starmer slammed as a "blabbering idiot"

  • the latest on Iran

  • Danica roasts Harry and Meghan's whirlwind circus

  • Kamala Harris' cringe video sparks 2028 run concerns

  • Greta Thunberg shamed again

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