Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastWhy Trump 2.0 is Different | Sean Spicer 1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -59:32-59:32Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Why Trump 2.0 is Different | Sean Spicer Decisive LibertyJun 30, 2026ShareTranscriptWho really runs the White House Briefing Room? And what makes Trump's 2nd term so different from his first? Explore these questions and much more with Sean Spicer, former Press Secretary and host of the Sean Spicer Show.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesUpdate Venezuela; The Biggest Political Purge in Iraq in Years 8 mins ago • Decisive LibertyDenmark’s Plan To Stop Migration Has Islamists TERRIFIED30 mins ago • Decisive LibertyZohran Mamdani Got CAUGHT Fake Smiling And Now EVERYONE Knows His Scheme41 mins ago • Decisive LibertySCOTUS Hands Out a Get Out of Free Card3 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty🔥Trump’s Latest Win JUST EXPOSED Democrats DARK SECRET10 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyWe Who Wrestle With God tour: What You Put First Determines Your Life 10 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyRyan Hall Drills Down Into Why This El Niño Is VERY Weird...11 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty