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Why Trump 2.0 is Different | Sean Spicer
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Why Trump 2.0 is Different | Sean Spicer

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 30, 2026

Who really runs the White House Briefing Room?

And what makes Trump's 2nd term so different from his first?

Explore these questions and much more with Sean Spicer, former Press Secretary and host of the Sean Spicer Show.

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