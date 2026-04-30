Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastWhy Iranians Support Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi 11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -8:19-8:19Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Why Iranians Support Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Goldie Ghamari with Chanel Rion on Fine Point - the US is not the only one with a Rent-A-Crowd (Potemkin village scenario)Decisive LibertyApr 30, 20261ShareTranscriptGoldie Ghamari's April 29, 2026 interview on One America News Network with Chaniel Rion, host of Fine Point. Iranians only support HRH Reza Pahlavi, the Crown Prince of Iran and the Leader of Iran's National Lion and Sun Revolution.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesTOUSiTV: Trump Rejects Iran Deal, U.S. Military To Strike IRGC5 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTOUSiTV: Multiple Jews STABBED In London, Islamists Launch Jihad In UK5 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyIran Negotiations Cancelled: Iranians want Trump to Finish the Job5 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThe Artemis II Photo That Apollo Astronauts Were Never Allowed to Take 5 hrs ago • Decisive LibertySCOTUS Ruling Just Changed Elections FOREVER6 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyStrategic Overview: There Are No Lone Assassins, This Is Political Warfare 6 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyBEGGING: King Charles Visits Trump, DOJ Strikes Comey, and Iran Falls the Same Day7 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty