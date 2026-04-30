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Why Iranians Support Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi
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Why Iranians Support Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi

Goldie Ghamari with Chanel Rion on Fine Point - the US is not the only one with a Rent-A-Crowd (Potemkin village scenario)
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 30, 2026

Goldie Ghamari's April 29, 2026 interview on One America News Network with Chaniel Rion, host of Fine Point.

Iranians only support HRH Reza Pahlavi, the Crown Prince of Iran and the Leader of Iran's National Lion and Sun Revolution.

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