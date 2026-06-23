via Seamus Bruner, HIllsdale College

They call it charity.

Seamus Bruner calls it infrastructure.

In this eye-opening talk, Bruner reveals how the same network of dark money NGOs funds illegal immigration, election operations, and organized riots through a coordinated, three-stage system.

From the Tides Foundation to CCP-linked billionaire Neville Roy Singham, the money trail is hiding in plain sight.

You want to know who really funds Antifa?

Just follow the money.

“Who Is Funding Antifa?”

Seamus Bruner

Government Accountability Institute

This speech was given on February 19, 2026, during a Hillsdale College National Leadership Seminar in Amelia Island, Florida.

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Timecodes

0:00 – Riot Inc.: How Foreign Money Funds U.S. Street Chaos

0:47 – Government Accountability Institute: Following the Money

1:21 – Clinton Cash, Uranium One & the Invisible Coup

3:20 – The Protest Industrial Complex Explained

4:11 – How Antifa Is Funded: The 3-Stage Pipeline

8:56 – Migrant Inc.: NGOs, Welfare & Political Power

11:10 – Election Inc.: Turning Dependency Into Votes

12:19 – Foreign Billionaires Funding Riots: CCP Links & Senate Probe

14:14 – The Full Pipeline: Why These Aren't Separate Movements

21:06 Q&A