They Are NOT Leaving Spain - Invasion Frosting on the Test Cake

BREAKING: Shocking footage has emerged of Moroccan Muslim invaders showing up on the MAINLAND OF SPAIN after they LEFT the city of Cueta by inflatable boat.

According to locals, hundreds of people are now leaving Cueta and fleeing to the mainland of Spain by boat.

ABOVE: The mayor of Ceuta says that the Sanche government is lying about how many illegal migrants have returned from Ceuta.



He says that 10 000-15 000 illegal are still sleeping on the streets of Ceuta, with many of them setting up makeshift camps on the beaches.

ABOVE: Hordes of Muslim migrants in Spain are storming the streets yelling ALLAHU AKBAR despite Pedro Sanchez claiming nearly all of them returned



“They’re shouting ALLAHU AKBAR. They’re NOT GONE!”

How to tell you are being invaded - organized and resources beyond their own means