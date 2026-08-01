Meanwhile, Pray for the People of Ceuta (and surrounding areas) of Spain...

She is a citizen of Ceuta, Spain, and is sounding the alarm that they are locked down in their homes.

Their supermarkets have been “LOOTED” after the African invasion from Morocco.

She is sounding the alarm that the people there are locked down in their homes and that…

“There are no supplies, there's absolutely NOTHING.”



“They're trying to break into houses.”



“There's no one to protect us.”



“They've ABANDONED us."

The average person can live without water for 3 days and without food for 3 weeks - will the leftist government of Spain move that fast???

Noticed I said ‘will,’ as they can by using the military to transport inventory to the stores; it remains to be seen if the Spanish government will…

Meanwhile, 22 of 27 European nations just demanded an immediate emergency summit from EU Commission President von der Leyen on the invasion of Spain…

Italy, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia; Slovenia and Sweden have signed on today…

- via Sargeant News Network, TG