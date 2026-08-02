HIDDEN HAND: Trump's Secret Weapon Won the Middle East Without Firing a Shot

Our note: Remember the U.S. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent mentioned much earlier that he “was surprised at how much of his job is related to National Security (at least 50%, he shared during an interview)”, and further stated later that “eonomic security is national security” - and that national security involves dealing with foreign sovereignties. Bessent is probably the first U.S. Secretary of Treasury to take all these issues to task since Alexander Hamilton, the first U.S. Secretary of Treasury.

From Camp David, President Trump framed a reported Hamas disarmament agreement as a breakthrough enabled by pressure on Iran, arguing the regional strategic terrain has shifted.

This episode highlights two developments that are presented as unprecedented:

Hamas agreeing to disarm and

Israel and Lebanon resuming talks after 3 decades, both attributed to cutting off Iranian funding for proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah.

It claims the decisive “weapon” was Treasury action under Secretary Scott Bessent…

sanctions

OFAC tools

anti-money laundering measures - described as “economic fury” - including designating over 1,000 Iranian-linked individuals, ships, and companies and disrupting routes through shipping, insurance, and offshore finance.

The script also points to the February 19, 2026, launch of the multinational “Board of Peace,” tasked with rebuilding Gaza, as a preplanned institutional blueprint that helped secure the Hamas agreement.

Chapters

00:00 The Saturday Wrap-Up - Intro - August 1, 2026

01:36 Gaza: The Impossible Disarmament

04:47 Iran: The Mechanism

08:13 The Payoff - Bessent, March 2025!