Vitamin D Expert: The Supplement World Is Giving the WRONG Advice...

Nearly 1 in 3 American adults now take vitamin D, but Dr. Stasha Gominak says many of them are taking it wrong, and that done carelessly, supplementing can leave you worse off than before.



Dr. Stasha Gominak practiced neurology for over 20 years.

She earned her MD from Baylor College of Medicine and completed her neurology residency at the Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.

After working with her own patients, she believes that nearly everyone struggling to sleep shares the same hidden deficiency, a conclusion she published in 2 papers and built into RightSleep, the method she now teaches full time.



She explains:

◼ Why she believes your skin is the best producer of vitamin D, and why she says no amount of pills or salmon can replace it

◼ Why she believes insomnia isn't a behavior problem but a chemical deficiency, and what she thinks changed when we moved indoors

◼ The role she says your gut bacteria play in producing your B vitamins

◼ Why she believes taking vitamin D on its own can burn through your B vitamins, and what she says happened when she tried it herself

◼ Why she connects the rise in conditions like ADHD, depression, fatty liver and diabetes to the same period, and what she thinks links them

◼ Why she considers supplements a form of biohacking, and just as risky as any drug if you get them wrong



The views expressed are those of the guest, and this conversation is intended for general informational purposes only. This podcast and its associated materials should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician before making any changes to your diet, supplements or health regimen.

Chapters

00:00:00 Intro

00:02:40 Why So Many People Are Suddenly Struggling With Sleep

00:03:42 Why Healthy Young People Are Waking Up Exhausted With Headaches

00:08:15 How Your Brain Secretly Controls Every Stage of Sleep

00:15:35 How Vitamin D Could Be The Missing Piece For Better Sleep

00:21:02 Are Sleep Chronotypes Actually Real Or Just A Myth?

00:25:16 How Can You Prove Vitamin D Deficiency Causes Disease?

00:52:40 What Happened When I Started Treating Patients With Vitamin D

00:57:15 Does Vitamin D Deplete Your Body's B Vitamins?

01:00:46 Can Vitamin B Supplements Really Fix Your Gut?

01:14:58 Why Minerals Could Be The Overlooked Key To Better Health

01:15:45 Ads

01:16:54 Does Modern Medicine Accept This Vitamin D Theory?

01:20:03 What Your Gut Microbiome Reveals About Your Sleep

01:24:56 How To Build The Right Sleep Protocol For Better Rest

01:30:47 Is Sunlight and Nutrition Better Than Supplements?

01:34:57 Can Redheads Naturally Produce More Vitamin D?

01:37:04 Why Spending Too Much Time Indoors Is Hurting Your Health

01:40:07 Can You Still Make Vitamin D On Cloudy Days?

01:41:11 Can Vitamin D Lamps Replace Natural Sunlight?

01:43:03 The Best Diet To Boost Vitamin D And Improve Gut Health

01:49:07 What Actually Helps If You Have Sleep Apnea or Narcolepsy?

01:56:09 My Most Controversial Health Opinion Explained

01:58:10 The Best Day Of Your Life And Why It Matters