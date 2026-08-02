China's Most Dangerous Weapon Can Fit in Your Pocket | Brian T. Kennedy at Hillsdale

FROM THE ARCHIVE (2023): References to current events, governmental administrations, or public policies may not reflect present-day circumstances.

Should we be worried about China and any connections they might have to Big Pharma?

Brian T. Kennedy thinks we should, in this 2023 speech brought back from the archive.

"Big Pharma and the Chinese Communist Party"

Brian T. Kennedy

Chairman, Committee on the Present Danger: China

This speech was given on March 7, 2023, during a Hillsdale College CCA seminar, “Big Pharma”

Attribution list (all clips & images) by clicking here

Visit Hillsdale’s full library of content by clicking here