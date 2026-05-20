Poland’s Border War Just Escalated…
Human smugglers, secret tunnels, fake routes, mass arrests - inside the dangerous migrant smuggling crisis at Europe’s eastern border.
Polish Border Guard launches major operations against illegal crossings linked to Belarus & Lithuania.
What’s REALLY Happening at Poland’s Border Will Shock You
May 20, 2026
Poland’s Border War Just Escalated…
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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