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What’s REALLY Happening at Poland’s Border Will Shock You
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What’s REALLY Happening at Poland’s Border Will Shock You

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Decisive Liberty
May 20, 2026

Poland’s Border War Just Escalated…

Human smugglers, secret tunnels, fake routes, mass arrests - inside the dangerous migrant smuggling crisis at Europe’s eastern border.

Polish Border Guard launches major operations against illegal crossings linked to Belarus & Lithuania.

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