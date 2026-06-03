What Rubio Just Said About Iran Should Terrify the Iranian Regime

Today on The Goldie Show, we're doing a live watch party and political analysis of Marco Rubio's Senate hearing as some of the most important questions facing the United States, Israel, and the Islamic Republic of Iran take center stage.



As a former politician, international lawyer, and Iranian human rights activist, I'll be breaking down Rubio's testimony in real time, separating political theatre from actual policy, and explaining what his comments could mean for the future of the Islamic Republic, the Iranian opposition movement, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, Israel, U.S. national security, and the growing pressure campaign against Tehran.



The stakes could not be higher.



The Iranian regime is facing unprecedented internal pressure, economic collapse, growing public unrest, international isolation, and increasing scrutiny over its nuclear ambitions, regional terrorism network, ballistic missile program, and support for proxy groups across the Middle East.



What message is Washington sending to Tehran?



What does Rubio's testimony reveal about the Trump Administration's strategy toward Iran?



Could we be witnessing the beginning of a major shift in American policy toward the Islamic Republic?



And how might all of this impact the Iranian people, the future of regime change, and the growing movement for a free, secular, democratic Iran?



Throughout this livestream we'll analyze the hearing, examine key statements, review breaking developments, discuss reactions from U.S. officials and international leaders, and answer your questions live.



Topics include:



• Marco Rubio Senate Hearing Analysis

• Trump Administration Iran Policy

• Iran Nuclear Program

• Israel and Regional Security

• IRGC and State-Sponsored Terrorism

• Reza Pahlavi and the Iranian Opposition

• Middle East Geopolitics

• U.S. Foreign Policy

• Regime Stability and Internal Unrest

• Human Rights in Iran

• Breaking News from Washington and Tehran



If you're concerned about Iran, Israel, terrorism, regional security, free speech, human rights, and the future of Western civilization, this is a livestream you won't want to miss.