China Just GOT CAUGHT Sending 400 Missiles To Iran!

Iran is weeks away from receiving 300 to 400 Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 MANPADS in a $60–70 million deal signed through the Hong Kong intermediary Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment and routed by air through Pakistan - the largest known Iranian short-range air defense purchase since the war began on 28 February 2026.

We break down what those missiles actually do and why the F-35A Lightning II was engineered from day one to survive them:

the AN/AAQ-37 Distributed Aperture System

the AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare suite

the AN/ALE-70 towed decoy, and

the Pratt & Whitney F135

On 19 March 2026, an Air Force F-35A was hit by ground fire over Iran, the pilot took shrapnel, and the jet landed safely - the first time a stealth fighter has ever been struck by enemy fire.

Beijing calls the reporting groundless, Islamabad denies the transit route, and the White House says the Chinese leader gave a personal commitment not to arm Tehran.

In the Round Up: more than 30 Minnesota water systems were compromised through internet-exposed programmable logic controllers, and the first acknowledged strike on Egyptian soil in this war after Iranian state TV named the target 2 days in advance.