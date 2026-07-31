EXCLUSIVE Interview with President TRUMP: Election Security, Iran, Fauci & America's Future - Steve Gruber

In an exclusive interview with Steve Gruber, President Donald Trump lays out his vision for America's future, addressing the biggest issues facing the country heading into the midterms.
President Trump discusses
election integrity and the SAVE America Act, illegal voting
manufacturing jobs returning to the U.S., tariffs
rare earth production
Anthony Fauci's Capitol Hill testimony
the conflict with Iran
Greenland
Space Force
faith in America
military recruitment, and
why he believes the United States has entered a new "Golden Age”