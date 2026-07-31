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EXCLUSIVE Interview with President TRUMP: Election Security, Iran, Fauci & America's Future - Steve Gruber
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EXCLUSIVE Interview with President TRUMP: Election Security, Iran, Fauci & America's Future - Steve Gruber

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DecisiveLiberty

In an exclusive interview with Steve Gruber, President Donald Trump lays out his vision for America's future, addressing the biggest issues facing the country heading into the midterms.

President Trump discusses

  • election integrity and the SAVE America Act, illegal voting

  • manufacturing jobs returning to the U.S., tariffs

  • rare earth production

  • Anthony Fauci's Capitol Hill testimony

  • the conflict with Iran

  • Greenland

  • Space Force

  • faith in America

  • military recruitment, and

  • why he believes the United States has entered a new "Golden Age”

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