U.S. SENIORS 60+ File These 6 Forms: Claim Your Missing $1,570 Social Security Check

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The Social Security Administration has your records, your work history, your spouse’s record, and your late spouse’s record - but it will not call to tell you when the wrong form is costing you money every month.

Seniors are missing survivor benefits, spousal benefits, Medicare Savings Programs, and Supplemental Security Income because the correct application was never filed.

A widow can lose thousands when the six-month retroactive window closes.

A senior can pay a $202.90 Medicare premium every month that their state may already be authorized to cover.

CHAPTER

00:00 The Hidden Gap: The Benefits Nobody Sends You

00:39 The $360 Monthly Increase Millions Missed

01:40 The Social Security Fairness Act Change

05:00 Benefit #1 — Survivor Benefit and Form SSA-10

10:20 Benefit #2 — Spousal Benefit and Form SSA-2

14:10 Benefit #3 — Medicare Savings Programs

19:20 Benefit #4 — Supplemental Security Income and Form SSA-8000

21:25 Benefit #5 — The 12-Month Withdrawal Window and Form SSA-521

22:50 The Six Actions To Check Your Benefits Today

25:25 Six Forms — Final Checklist



This video shows you exactly which forms trigger the most commonly missed Social Security and Medicare benefits, what deadlines matter, and what actions to take before your opportunity closes.



This video is for educational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, or financial advice. Confirm your specific eligibility before making decisions.