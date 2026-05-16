What is Nitric Oxide? How to Increase Nitric Oxide in Your Body

Dr. Missimer’s insights into the importance of nitric oxide in regulating blood flow, lowering blood pressure, and enhancing athletic performance.

Cutting-edge strategies and dietary tips to naturally increase nitric oxide levels in your body, including specific foods and supplements.

Practical advice on lifestyle changes that support nitric oxide production and help maintain its optimal levels for health and performance.

Ideal for anyone looking to improve their cardiovascular health, boost their energy, or enhance their athletic performance through natural means.

Get ready to transform your health with Dr. Arianne Missimer! 🏃‍♂️💪🥦

Dr. Arianne Missimer is an award-winning IFM Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Registered Dietitian, Mindfulness Educator, author, and cancer survivor regularly featured on ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBS. As the Founder of the Movement Paradigm and one of 1900 people worldwide certified through the Institute of Functional Medicine, she has made her mark in the health field for over 22 years. Starting off in personal training, becoming a licensed dietitian, pursuing her doctorate in physical therapy, and completing additional graduate work in Applied Mindfulness and Functional Medicine, have allowed her to bring her diverse professional and personal experiences to help her patients best. Did you love today’s video? Make sure to like it below so others can find and enjoy it as well! If you’re a practitioner, make sure to sign up at RupaHealth.com to be able to order, manage, and track your results from 30+ different labs.

Chapters

00:00 What is Nitric Oxide and Why is it Important?

01:30 Understanding the Pathways of Nitric Oxide Production

06:10 How Nasal Breathing Impacts Nitric Oxide Levels

12:17 The Surprising Health Benefits of Humming

13:30 Boosting Nitric Oxide Levels with Food

15:15 The Oral Microbiome

17:01 Optimizing Digestion and Absorption

19:24 Performing the Nitric Oxide Dump Exercise (NODE)

22:06 Real-Life Example: Transforming Health with Nitric Oxide

26:12 Maximizing Health: Nitric Oxide Importance & Optimization