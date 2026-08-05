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This is NOT Happening in the Middle East

DecisiveLiberty's avatar
DecisiveLiberty

In the middle of Dearborn, Michigan, an entire crowd of Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iranian Regime supporters chanted “DEATH TO AMERICA.”

Dearborn overwhelmingly voted for Abdul El-Sayed…

ARE YOU AWAKE YET???

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