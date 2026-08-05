This is NOT Happening in the Middle East

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1This is NOT Happening in the Middle EastDecisiveLibertyAug 05, 20261ShareIn the middle of Dearborn, Michigan, an entire crowd of Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iranian Regime supporters chanted “DEATH TO AMERICA.”Dearborn overwhelmingly voted for Abdul El-Sayed…ARE YOU AWAKE YET???Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisiveLibertyRecent EpisodesMIGRANTS ARE DROWNING "WITCHES": The HORRIFYING Reason Why Women & Children Don't Land In Europe6 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyARC 2026: The Speech Every Young Woman Needs to Hear - Meaghan Mobbs7 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyWhat Happened at 3AM After Laurence Fox’s Viral Oxford Islam Debate8 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyWhat Donald Trump Knew in 1995 That NO ONE Else Did!9 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyCan America Survive Attacks on Its Judeo-Christian Roots? Historian Bill Federer Responds10 hrs ago • DecisiveLiberty"THEY WANT ME DEAD": Muslim TikToker Has Gone Viral, Exposing Dark Secrets of Islamic Community12 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyRubio and Trump EXPOSE Mole Leaking Top-Secret Military PlansAug 4 • DecisiveLiberty