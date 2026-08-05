FDD: Iran using Hormuz talks to delay nuclear concessions | Andrea Stricker | Fox News Digital

About Andrea Stricker

Andrea Stricker is the deputy director of the Nonproliferation Program and a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a nonpartisan research institute in Washington, D.C. focused on national security.

She also serves as deputy director of the nonproliferation and biodefense program at the FDD.

Her work includes authoring publications that integrate open-source research and analysis to detect and characterize nuclear proliferation and make policy recommendations to prevent it.

She is also the co-author of Illicit Trade Networks Vol., and her analyses have been featured in publications such as The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.

Before joining FDD in 2019, Stricker spent over 12 years at the Institute for Science and International Security.

She holds a master’s degree in security policy studies from The George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in political science and French, with a focus on Middle Eastern studies, from the University of Arizona.

Stricker is active on X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @StrickerNonpro, where she shares her views on topics such as Iran's nuclear activities and chemical weapons programs.

She has discussed Iran's chemical weapons program, including aerosolized fentanyl, and noted that Israel has struck facilities at Imam Hussein University to degrade these capabilities, which Iran co-mingles with its civilian research programs.

About FDD

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) is a Washington, DC-based nonpartisan 501(c)(3) research institute focusing on national security and foreign policy. FDD does not accept donations from any foreign governments.



FDD conducts in-depth research, produces accurate and timely analyses, identifies illicit activities, and provides policy options — all with the aim of strengthening U.S. national security and reducing or eliminating threats posed by adversaries and enemies of the United States and other free nations.



Founded shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, FDD conducts actionable research prepared by experts and scholars from a variety of backgrounds — including government, intelligence, military, private sector, academia, and journalism. It brings proficiency in foreign languages, law, finance, technology, and other skills to its work.

FDD regularly provides open-source research and analyses to policymakers and the media. Since its founding, FDD has shared its expertise with the Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump administrations and congressional offices on a bipartisan basis.



In addition to its in-house experts, FDD collaborates with and seeks counsel from a range of distinguished advisors. FDD houses three Centers on American Power: the Center on Military and Political Power, the Center on Economic and Financial Power, and the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation.