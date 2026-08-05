ARC 2026: The Speech Every Young Woman Needs to Hear - Meaghan Mobbs

What story are we telling women about the West?



Drawing on her experiences as a soldier, psychologist, humanitarian and mother, Dr. Meaghan Mobbs argues that Western civilization gave women unprecedented freedom - and that women now have a vital role in rebuilding the culture that made those freedoms possible.

00:00 The stories that shaped my view of the West

02:06 Why Western civilization is worth defending

04:01 The story we've started telling women

06:09 What womanhood taught me

08:27 A better understanding of freedom

09:21 Why women will help rebuild the West

12:12 The West's greatest gift to women

