ARC 2026: The Speech Every Young Woman Needs to Hear - Meaghan Mobbs

What story are we telling women about the West?
Drawing on her experiences as a soldier, psychologist, humanitarian and mother, Dr. Meaghan Mobbs argues that Western civilization gave women unprecedented freedom - and that women now have a vital role in rebuilding the culture that made those freedoms possible.
00:00 The stories that shaped my view of the West
02:06 Why Western civilization is worth defending
04:01 The story we've started telling women
06:09 What womanhood taught me
08:27 A better understanding of freedom
09:21 Why women will help rebuild the West
12:12 The West's greatest gift to women