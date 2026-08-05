Why Did Religious Leaders Want Jesus Dead?

In this Hot Question, Shawn Ryan sits down with Lakepointe Church Senior Pastor Josh Howerton to unpack one of the most powerful miracles in the Gospels:

Jesus healing the leper.

Josh explains how Jesus reversed the biblical pattern of ceremonial uncleanness, why the miracle represents what happens when someone comes to Christ through faith and repentance, and why religious leaders were often angered by His healings.

They also discuss legalism, the Pharisees’ pursuit of power and approval, and how parents can pass a real, rather than perfect, faith on to their children.

