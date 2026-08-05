IT'S OVER: Trump Just Dismantled the 300-Year City of London Empire

Barbara Boyd argues the media misrepresents both vaccine debates and President Trump’s actions, then links the Middle East war and Scott Bessent’s weekend intervention to support Japan’s yen as parts of a broader effort to break the post-1971 global financial order centered on Wall Street and the City of London.

She traces the shift after Bretton Woods, Rockefeller-era environmentalism, commodity speculation, and Biden-era “green” credit policies, saying Trump is rebuilding a production-based economy that requires regaining sovereignty over finance.

Boyd says Gulf oil money flows and the Strait of Hormuz are a key weak point, and frames the Abraham Accords as “peace through development,” with Iran and proxies as obstacles.

She claims Bessent’s move hit the UK/EU via euro sales, aims to defuse the yen carry trade risk, and helps set up a “New Bretton Woods.”

She also highlights Trump’s July 21 “Science, a New Golden Age” workforce upskilling agenda.

00:00 The Midweek Update - THEY LIED ABOUT IT ALL: Bessent's Yen Moves Just Proved Them All Wrong - August 5, 2026

01:53 The War in the Middle East Hits the City of London Hardest

06:04 Stabilizing Japan Also Screws the City of London

09:13 The Key Ingredients for America’s Economic Revolution